Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.94

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 45429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $11,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

