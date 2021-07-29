Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 657.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.