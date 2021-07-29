Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 657.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VRUS opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
Verus International Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.