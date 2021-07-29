VestChain Market Capitalization Achieves $6.31 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $12.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

