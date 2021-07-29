VIBE Trading 84% Higher Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $54,352.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

