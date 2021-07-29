VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.870 EPS.
NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.