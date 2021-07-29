VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.870 EPS.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

