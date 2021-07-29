Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 99,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
