Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 99,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

