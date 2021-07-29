Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

