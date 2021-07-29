Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).

Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,180,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.21.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

