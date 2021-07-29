Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).
Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,180,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.21.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
