Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

