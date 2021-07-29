Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 566,042 Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 566,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 6.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

