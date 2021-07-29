Virtu Financial LLC Invests $622,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

