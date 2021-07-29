Virtu Financial LLC Invests $725,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in United Airlines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

