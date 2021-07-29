Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

ZOM opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,173. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

