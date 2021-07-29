Virtu Financial LLC Sells 23,530 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

