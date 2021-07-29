Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

