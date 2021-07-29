Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

V opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

