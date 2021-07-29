Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.
Shares of V stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.98.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
