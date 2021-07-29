Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of V stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

