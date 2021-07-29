Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of V opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

