Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $251.20 and last traded at $250.85, with a volume of 43307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.25.

The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.98.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

