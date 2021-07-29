Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

