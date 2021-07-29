Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -533.43 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

