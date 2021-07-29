Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.