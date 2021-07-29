Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 435,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 435,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 94,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.