Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 174.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 115.77 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £32.29 billion and a PE ratio of 384.47. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.