Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.85. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

