Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.