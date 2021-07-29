Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1,132.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 165,188 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DK opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

