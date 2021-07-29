Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,784 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1,650.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.