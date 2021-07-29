Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,099 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,294,636 shares of company stock valued at $400,537,392. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZI opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.