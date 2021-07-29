Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 666,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xunlei by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 883,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xunlei by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 709.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. Xunlei Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

