Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VG opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

