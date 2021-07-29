Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.