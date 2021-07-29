Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

