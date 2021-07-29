Voyager Token Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $440.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00004991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.