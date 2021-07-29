Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 343,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

