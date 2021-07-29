Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.770 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,087. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

