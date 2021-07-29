Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.21. 37,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

