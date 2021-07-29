Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.21. 37,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
