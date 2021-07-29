Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $166.79. 46,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,944. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

