Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 187,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

