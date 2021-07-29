Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

