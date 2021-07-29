Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,899. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

