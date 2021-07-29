Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $834.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

