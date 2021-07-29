Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $274.41 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 3.13.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.79.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

