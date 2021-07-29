WebDollar (WEBD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,440.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $123,440.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00216964 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,410,517,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,462,569,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WebDollar Coin Trading

