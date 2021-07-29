Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,318 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,679,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

