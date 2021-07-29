Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,318 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

