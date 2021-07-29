Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 74.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

