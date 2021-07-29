Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $127.63 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.