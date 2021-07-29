Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of OVV opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

