Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

